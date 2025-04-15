Career and Life Design Center Launches New Athletic Program

Angelica Gajewski ’26

Beginning in Fall 2025, the Trinity College Career and Life Design Center will offer a new course. WELL-169, From Division Ⅲ to DICK’S Corporate Legacy, was created in partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods to provide senior student-athletes an opportunity to transition into post-grad life. In an attempt to “bridge the gap between a college athlete’s ego and the impending recession,” the director of the program, Christopher “The Man” Goodenough shared more about his mission with The Trinity Tripod:

“WELL-169, or Little DICK’S Training Program as I like to call it, is all about helping our athletes who don’t have oil tycoon parents or talent in dating oil tycoon offspring, transition to life outside of Trinity. We teach them how to forgo mentioning their college sport in every single conversation for the next 50 years, and even developed a unit on how to stop lying about wanting to go pro but getting injured, it’s really vital work all about being able to showcase our Little DICK’S here on campus!”

Other units within the course include:

Dressing Without Your Mascot

Leadership Without Yelling for No Reason

Born to be a little DICK, Redefining Corporate Identity

The course culminates with an opportunity to interview with a DICK’S Sporting Goods recruiter. Students looking to graduate from the program must successfully complete the interview without referencing being “first in the gym, last out” or “team building.” Professor Goodenough, who goes by Coach Little DICK in the classroom, considers the final exam “the hardest thing he has ever done”, next to coming in at an impressive 6th place in the 2014 Division Ⅲ Collegiate Table Tennis semi-semi-finals.

The course has generated significant buzz on campus, achieving full enrollment and a maxed-out waitlist following course selection week. Entering the workforce wielding subpar Microsoft Excel skills and all-white Hoka Bondis, Trinity’s little DICK’S are guaranteed an okay transition into post-grad life.