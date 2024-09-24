Library Evacuated Due to Alleged Bomb Threat

Jules Bourbeau ’25

Managing Editor

The Raether Library was evacuated the evening of Sept. 23 around 6:20 p.m. following a bomb threat. The threat was communicated to Hartford Police via phone call. Police and firefighters arrived on scene to assess the situation. Several officers also blocked movement on or off campus. After roughly an hour and a half of searching, the first responders left the library and campus was once again reopened. Around 9:30 p.m. students were allowed back inside. A campus-wide email sent several hours after the event described the threat as “non-credible.” This is an ongoing story.