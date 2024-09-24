“One Woke Teen vs. 20 Trump Supporters” is a Recipe for Rage

Cornelia Ehlebracht ’25

Managing Editor

On Sept. 20, 2024, Jubilee released a provocative new video titled “Can 1 Woke Teen Survive 20 Trump Supporters?” This 1 hour 42 minute performance follows the immense success of their Sept. 8 release, “Can 25 Liberal College Students Outsmart 1 Conservative? (feat. Charlie Kirk),” which ignited a firestorm of conversation across various social media platforms. Jubilee’s latest content strategy places one individual on a metaphorical throne in the center of the room, surrounded by 20-25 vocal opponents, while the “laypeople” have the oh-so gracious opportunity to proselytize about their particular brand of beliefs, if they can run to the center of the room fast enough. This setup forces participants to engage in a sort of ideological showdown, ostensibly giving them the chance to share and defend their beliefs, within a time crunch of course. However, this format is a blatant bastardization of Jubilee’s infamous “Middleground” series, boasting controversial debates like “Flat Earthers vs. Scientists: Can We Trust Science?” and “Men’s Rights vs. Feminism: Is Toxic Masculinity Real?” with 28 million views and 14 million views on YouTube respectively, and countless more on clips reposted across platforms, evidencing Jubilee’s niche for attracting online attention through sensationalism.

The “Middleground” series pits three “experts” from each group on opposite sides of the room and then prompts them to sit in the “middle ground” if they agree with the statement announced by the producer, bringing in the opposers to discuss later. While Jubilee claims on their YouTube “about” page that their mission is to “provoke understanding & create human connection,” whether their methods align with these ideals is in question. Instead of fostering productive dialogue, the platform appears to be leaning into rage-bait tactics that exacerbate political polarization. As highlighted by a Feb. 27, 2024 Rolling Stone article, Jamie Cohen, Ph.D., an assistant professor of digital culture and media at Queens College, points out that “the algorithm normalizes any type of content… so if rage becomes normal, then you have to up the ante more extreme to get the engagement to work for the next posting.” The aftermath of Jubilee’s videos often leads to clips being taken out of context and widely shared on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, amplifying divisive narratives, encouraging viewers to pick sides rather than genuinely engaging in discussion, and turning participants into the new spectacle of the week.

This trend raises an important question: Is Jubilee truly committed to fostering understanding, or are they simply capitalizing on the alienating nature of contemporary discourse? As students and young adults increasingly find themselves in polarized environments — both online and offline — Jubilee’s approach prompts a critical examination of how media can shape our perceptions and interactions. Are we witnessing a decline in meaningful conversation, or is this just the latest iteration of media evolving to capture audience attention? For college students, who are often at the forefront of social and political movements, Jubilee’s content presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, these videos can spark interest in political discourse, encouraging students to engage with differing viewpoints. However, the potential downsides are significant. As students navigate their formative years, they are also grappling with heightened political tensions; when ideologies are distilled into bite-sized, sensationalized clips, the nuances of complex issues are often lost. Jubilee’s provocative approach can contribute to a culture of separation, where students feel pressured to align with one side or the other rather than fostering an open exchange of ideas. This “us vs. them” mentality can stifle constructive conversations, leading to increased anxiety and polarization among students. Jubilee’s videos might entertain, but at what cost to our collective understanding? It’s essential to cultivate spaces — both online and in person — where dialogue can thrive. Only then can we hope to bridge the divides that Jubilee, whether intentionally or not, continues to deepen.