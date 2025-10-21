Letter From the Editor: Standing With Our Peers

Savannah Brooks ’26

Editor-in-Chief

On Oct. 15, the Tripod joined 54 student news organizations in the filing of an amicus brief for a lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) on behalf of the Stanford Daily. The lawsuit challenges Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s power to revoke legal immigrants’ visas and deport them for protected speech, which have led to students being targeted for their beliefs, such as Rümeysa Öztürk of fellow NESCAC Tufts University, who was detained in March after co-authoring an op-ed in the Tufts Daily which supported divestment from Israeli corporations.

My predecessor, Olivia Silvey ’25 and I, have spent much of our respective times as editors-in-chief removing photos of students from our website, cutting bylines and wrestling with who to grant anonymity to and when to change our policies. Generally, journalism ethics demand that anonymity is granted only in the most severe of circumstances; a high-profile whistleblower, for instance, or someone in another country without full freedom of speech who may be threatened at home. Now, though, we are that other country, with limited freedom of speech and freedom of the press. While Trinity is not at the same level of national attention as the Ivies or some of the other NESCACs, international students still have to weigh the possible consequences of a byline.

The Tripod joins the Daily and many other student papers across the country in protest because this way of working does not allow for true journalism. Student papers cannot be true forums of ideas or debates if international students have to weigh their safety against a byline. While my executive editorial board and I have tried our best to understand the current political situation and the risks and act accordingly, we are constantly on edge, hoping that we don’t make the wrong decision and alienate a group of people or contribute to a student’s fear of deportation. In joining the amicus brief, we aim to stand with other student journalists to make it clear that our work is badly disrupted by the Trump administration’s unconstitutional and unethical acts against immigrants. International students are key to Trinity and the Tripod’s vibrancy, prestige and our communities of thought. None of us can, or want to, operate without them. In this issue, you will see our first ever special insert celebrating Latino Heritage Month as well as an article regarding what the Trinity community can expect in the current political climate of ICE raids and vitriol against immigrants. Let me make this undoubtedly clear: the Tripod stands not only for the freedom of the press, but also for the safety and empowerment of immigrant communities and communities of color. We are committed to covering the Trinity community in its entirety, and will not shy away from continuing to celebrate and spotlight diversity of identity out of fear.