Trinity College Statement on Divestment from War and Protecting the Right to Peaceful Protest

By the Faculty of Trinity College

We the undersigned Faculty of Trinity College stand with the students at Trinity who have voiced their support for the people of Gaza. We are aware that on campuses across this country students motivated by compassion for the suffering of others and exercising their right to peaceful protest have had their words and actions illegitimately demonized as a threat to public order. Recent events at protest encampments have laid bare the devastating consequences of academic leadership capitulating to external pressure and betraying their core values of free speech and the right to peaceful protest by calling on police to arrest their students.

It is against this horrifying backdrop that we the undersigned Faculty of Trinity College are thereby reminded of our own power and our responsibility to exercise that power with the utmost moral clarity and courage, and we support the demands of our students.

We celebrate the ethical responsibility and extraordinary leadership of our students who have mobilized to initiate a robust dialogue about the war in Palestine on our campus. We stand united with and for our students who engage in any and all forms of peaceful protest and civil disobedience. We stand united with and for our students who risk personal safety and comfort to fight for the ideals of peace and justice. We collectively pledge to support and defend them.

At Brown, Middlebury, and elsewhere student encampments have culminated not in police violence but with mutual commitments to ensure that college investments are not contributing to violence. It is in this spirit that we, the Faculty of Trinity College, call on the Board of Trustees, President and Dean of Faculty to continue to proactively engage in the dialogue that our students have initiated and to emphatically recognize the moral legitimacy of their actions and engage with them as equals. In particular we urge the administration to stand with the faculty in proactively supporting the following student demands:

Disclose information pertaining to the Trinity endowment, and whether it is currently invested in companies producing weapons being used by Israel and other military powers; Arrange a student meeting with the Board of Trustees to discuss the next steps towards divestment, starting as soon as possible (but not later than the Fall trustee meeting); and we request that faculty representatives also be included in these important discussions; Protect students, faculty and staff free speech, ensuring no penalties for protesting genocide.

Sincerely,