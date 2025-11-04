Building on Legacy: Joachim Chuah Han Wen ’26 on Team Culture and Upcoming Squash Season

Annika Haley ’26

Sports Editor

Trinity College may be a small liberal arts school, but it’s a powerhouse in the world of squash. Since forming its first men’s squash team in 1941, Trinity has built one of the most dominant programs in collegiate sports history. From 1998 to 2012, the Bantams caught the attention of the nation with 252 consecutive match wins, the longest winning streak in college sports history. During that era, Head Coach Paul Assaiante became a well-known name, earning recognition as the winningest college coach in any sport.

More than a decade later, the Bantams winning tradition continues. Last season, Trinity claimed their 18th straight NESCAC Men’s Squash Championship, defeating third-seeded Tufts University 8–1 at the Kellner Squash Courts on Sunday, Feb. 9. Trinity rolled past Colby in the semifinals with seven 3–0 wins before defeating Tufts in the final. The team has won every NESCAC title since the championship’s inception in 2007.

The Bantams finished last season with an 13–4 overall record, going 4–0 in conference play and remaining undefeated at home. They had key victories over powerhouse programs such as Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia, showing how Trinity remains among the nation’s elite.

As the Trinity College men’s squash team prepares for this upcoming season, the Tripod sat down with Senior captain Joachim Chuah Han Wen ’26 to reflect on last season and discuss the expectations for this season. Chuah Han Wen was named 2025 NESCAC Player of the Year and finished the season with 18 wins and 46 career victories.

Regarding last year’s playoff run, Chuah Han Wen said, “We lost in the semifinals to the number one seed at the time, UPenn. This loss hurt the most. We came in with high expectations, and did not really meet our target. I think we were punching way above our weight. The only thing we could do is keep our heads down and keep working hard.”

Chuah Han Wen credited the team’s chemistry as one of their greatest strengths. “I think one big area where we were particularly strong was [that] the team always meshed well with each other,” he said. “We are mostly international students. This means we have different cultures, different definitions and different ways to do things, and most importantly we did not let that affect us. We embraced the fact and that helped us glue stronger.”

As for this year, Chuah Han Wen believes that last year’s momentum has carried into preseason training: “The preseason has been great. With the addition of very solid freshmen, I think we will be a great team this year, dare I say a stronger team than last year. Energies are high, vibes are good and everybody is buying into one big goal: to win a national championship.”

Looking ahead, Chuah Han Wen’s leadership approach highlights growth both on and off the court: “I don’t want to make the mistake of setting expectations too high, but I want to see my teammates push harder than ever before. I want them to become great squash players, and most importantly even better human beings. I am a firm believer of ‘Whatever you do on court will translate to what you do out of court,’ so my goal for the team this year is to be great squash players, but even better human beings.”

As for his own goals, Chuah Han Wen is set on redemption at the national level, “As for my own personal goals, I want to win the National Individual Championships. I came close last year, but I think with a little bit more hard work, I would love to win; if not, come closer than last year.”

With Chuah Han Wen leading the charge, the Bantams enter the season with great team chemistry and a commitment to their shared goal: bringing a national title home to Hartford.