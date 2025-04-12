Could Have Gone Pro ’25

Contributing Writer

Following their national championship run, the men’s basketball team has been receiving high praise by the campus community; none more than Henry Vetter ’26, however, who will be receiving the most commemoration of his tournament efforts. The President’s Cabinet has promised that by the end of the spring semester, the statue of Bishop Thomas Church Brownell will be replaced with a replica of the DIII basketball superstar. Vetter’s statue will also stand at 30 feet tall, the same height as the withstanding Brownell statue. Speculations of his pose include his three point stance, mimicking the basket that put Trinity up over New York University in the last minutes of regulation, and a pose identical to Bishop Brownell’s that gestures in the direction of New York City, evidently taunting the runner-ups.

With the current budget deficit, pulling off this monument was no small feat for the administration. Students have been urging for better variety in the dining hall, more accessible parking, dormitory upgrades and more, but President Joanne Berger-Sweeney strongly stands by the administration’s decision. “I acknowledge students voicing their concerns. You are seen and you are heard. But this boy is a legend and his legacy overrides any existing campus upgrades.” The administration has even gone so far as to halt renovations on unit D in the Ferris Athletic Center to prioritize funding towards the new statue. Berger-Sweeney was overheard making comments about the existing Brownell statue ruining the feng shui of the quad and Vetter will make the space “relevant,” faculty insiders reported to the Tripod.

The statue will be constructed out of bronze and details of the unveiling ceremony will be shared with the Trinity community in a campus-wide email within the next two weeks.