Intramural Softball Season Forecast: Hall is Back?

Winner Winner ’26

Bantam Dinner

Trinity’s season of spring intramural sports is upon us. This year, intramural softball participation has skyrocketed relative to past years; some hypothesize the sport’s newfound popularity is due to athletes wishing to remain active in the off-season, others digress that students just wanted a new setting to justify drinking on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

What’s so exciting about intramural softball is that the league’s friendly competition transcends all barriers of animosity and fraternal disputes; during the opening week of games, for instance, one Psi U and one AD brother were observed frolicking together in the outfield sharing a tin of wintergreens, one intramural player reported. Some players who are not existing members of a campus organization are picked up by teams based on their high school baseball statistics. If chosen, these free agents are usually a team’s secret weapon, consistently hitting sluggers and carrying their freshman year roommate’s frat to the slow pitch softball championship.

Last year, the Tripod released an exclusive story, stating that the winner of Trinity’s 2023-2024 softball season would be awarded the deserted Psi Upsilon house on Vernon Street. This year, the stakes are even higher. With notably high participation from a variety of Greek life organizations, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina has promised that Campus Safety will have no surveillance of parties hosted by this year’s winner in the 2025-2026 school year. “If they put it all out there then they deserve it, even I’m exhausted from having to monitor every party so closely,” says DiChristina. “It’s exciting for us because whoever wins can have hard alcohol at parties,” noted one AD brother. While this news is only applicable to members with houses on Vernon or Allen, these players have proven their adept skill and talent more than other teams in the past- and don’t even get me started on the women who try and play. Shouldn’t they know this sacred game of slow pitch is for the boys?

This news is even more appealing for the currently disbanded Psi Upsilon (Psi U), who is permitted to return to campus next fall. “We’re looking forward to being back and winning would be cool because we know Dean Joe’s gonna be all over us if we don’t,” stated one Psi U brother. The group that appeared most excited by this news was Delta Psi, colloquially known as Hall. With a five-year ban from campus, a softball victory from the Hall would allow the fraternity to open next fall, one year earlier than anticipated. With high hopes after a successful first week of play, one Hall brother was reported stating, “We are so back.”