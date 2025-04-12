Trinity Men’s Lacrosse Poised for a Historically Average Season

Lax Bro ’28

On the Come Up

After years of improvement and a steady commitment to remaining in the bottom half of the NESCAC standings, the Trinity College men’s lacrosse team is once again putting forth a season that can be described as: hopefully above average. Experts across the country, or maybe just the team members’ moms, have taken notice of the Bantams’ mix of occasional flashes of brilliance and consistent mediocrity, positioning them as a team that might pull off an upset if the time is right.

While previous seasons have been labeled as “rebuilding years,” the team appears to… still be rebuilding this season. With a roster stacked with players known for their strong efforts and ability to celebrate goals they didn’t score, the Bantams have truly set the bar at an average height in Division III lacrosse. Their offense, which relies heavily on hopeful fast breaks and bounce shots that sometimes find the back of the net, is a great source of entertainment for spectators. Attackmen continue to take impressive shots from almost impossible angles that defy both the defense and basic logic.

Defensively, Trinity has a unit that is both physical and somewhat coordinated. Their defensive strategy of forcing turnovers, sometimes on purpose and sometimes not, has been an effective way of gaining possession of the ball, and sometimes even a lead. The defensemen have mastered the art of looking threatening and once in a while, making contact with the ball. The team’s ability to clear the ball remains an example of a really good attempt to get the ball upfield.

With a roster full of players who give it their all and have a championship mindset most of the time, Trinity men’s lacrosse is definitely on the path of another season. Whether this season goes down as historic, record-breaking, or just average remains unknown, but we can all make an educated guess, can’t we? One thing is certain though, the Bantams will take the field with confidence and an outstanding ability to make every game interesting.

All eyes are on Trinity as they continue on yet another lacrosse season. This season will certainly be talked about in dorm rooms, group chats and YikYak… the reasons vary.