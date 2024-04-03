Winner of Intramural Softball League to Win the Psi U House

Winner Winner ’26

Bantam Dinner

Spring is in full swing at Trinity. Like many years before, students have the opportunity to participate in this season’s intramural sports, the most popular among them having the highest stakes in its history. Softball, an American pastime, has 14 teams with their eyes on a high-stakes victory.

In his weekly recreational email, recreation director Kevin Johnson states, “Whether you’re a seasoned slugger or a rookie ready to learn, our league offers a fun and inclusive environment for players of all skill levels.” This statement could not be further from the truth for this season’s competition.

As all students are now familiar, Psi U has been suspended until the end of the 2024-2025 academic year. Although the fraternity is highly regarded and known for its fostering of an inclusive and dignified environment, the institution stands by its suspension and has left students up in arms with one less place to gather for good fun.

Although this news may be upsetting for a variety of reasons, its announcement sparked excitement for recreational sports goers. This season, for the first time in Trinity College Intramural Softball League history, all 14 teams will be competing for the Psi U house, the winners earning all privileges upon reinstatement. Some teams reportedly have players training during class hours or bringing equipment to class to hit the field right after.

“That house would be the best thing that ever happened to me,” says one softball-goer. “I’ve always wanted to be on aux,” says another. The runner-up team will live in Ogilby Hall for the rest of the spring semester.

Intramural softball scores will be updated on @BantamSports on Instagram and Twitter.